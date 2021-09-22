 Skip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Helena - $172,000

This is a unique opportunity to renovate or remove this shell of a home. Located in R-2 zoning and situated on 3 city lots this property has so much potential! The fully gutted home has a new roof, completed in 2016 and comes with a detached garage and storage shed. Mature trees and landscaping fill up this spacious corner lot!

