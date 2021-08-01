2 Bedroom Home in Helena - $165,000

Perfect investment property or starter home near Bryan Elementary .There is great income potential in this cozy 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom home near Helena High and Helena College of Technology. Great location with an easy walk to visit the park, the bakery, and nearby shopping. Home has one level living with a spacious living room and front bedroom. Electrical was updated in 2007, and the home has newer vinyl windows. The back yard is fenced for pets or gardening and provides loads of privacy. There is back alley parking, as well as street parking. Schedule a showing soon because this one won't last long!