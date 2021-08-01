Perfect investment property or starter home near Bryan Elementary .There is great income potential in this cozy 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom home near Helena High and Helena College of Technology. Great location with an easy walk to visit the park, the bakery, and nearby shopping. Home has one level living with a spacious living room and front bedroom. Electrical was updated in 2007, and the home has newer vinyl windows. The back yard is fenced for pets or gardening and provides loads of privacy. There is back alley parking, as well as street parking. Schedule a showing soon because this one won't last long!
2 Bedroom Home in Helena - $165,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
A woman who was captured on video being bluff charged by a grizzly bear while she was taking photos in Yellowstone National Park has been charged with two offenses.
The Broadwater County Sheriff's Office is expanding a mandatory evacuation order for the Woods Creek fire.
A Type 3 incident commander with the Beaverhead-Deerlodge National Forest has taken over management of a wildfire that has burned an estimated…
A jury found a Helena woman guilty of elder abuse last week in Lewis and Clark County District Court.
A 46-year-old Lincoln man was arrested on suspicion of raping a 15-year-old girl during a camping trip at Canyon Ferry Reservoir.
- Updated
A 45-year-old Spokane, Washington man suspected of being under the influence was driving a Chevrolet Suburban the wrong way on the interstate on Saturday evening near Whitehall, the Montana Highway Patrol reported.
- Updated
While radon is commonly known as a hazardous gas removed from basements, people in pain travel to Montana and pay to breathe, drink and bathe in its radioactive particles.
Rape and kidnapping charges were dropped against a 39-year-old Helena man following his arraignment in district court.
Topper and Mickey Galloway like to brag that they have the biggest family in the world.
With 54 COVID-19 variants circulating through Lewis and Clark County and a spike in new local cases, county health officials are urging reside…