This home has a terrific location and is waiting is looking forward to a new owner. Roof was replaced in April of 2020 and additional insulation was blown into the walls. The wood deck has recently been re-stained. The hot water heater is 1 year old and the furnace is 1 year old also. The flooring throughout the house is new. The porch has been resided and there is siding purchased ready to be put onto the back addition. The home is on a well and some new rain gutters have been installed. Don't count this house out, come and take a look.
2 Bedroom Home in Helena - $149,871
