Horse Property Deluxe! This hard-to-find property has all the amenities for the horse enthusiast and is close to town and schools! Set on a little over 10 acres, the Barndominium boasts a 45ftx60ft area on the ground level which includes a tack room, storage room and ample open space. The 1,500 square foot living area above holds 2 bedrooms, 1 bath and 1 non-comforming room, perfect for your home office. Additionally, this functional property features a large roping arena with automatic roping chute, 3 automatic waterers, block barn with warming room, and an excellent producing hay field. You can have all this and be within minutes of schools, downtown and local amenities! Don't wait!Contact Josh LaFromboise at 406.439.3873, or your real estate professional.
2 Bedroom Home in East Helena - $659,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
St. Peter's Health leadership announced Thursday the hospital is transitioning to crisis standards of care as both its intensive care unit and…
A 24-year-old Helena man was arrested on suspicion of ramming a vehicle with his car and strangling his partner.
The Montana Supreme Court on Tuesday upheld the conviction of a 25-year-old Helena man who shot and killed his girlfriend in 2017.
Helena's Parks, Recreation and Open Lands Department on Wednesday proposed a phased approach to more restrictive dog behavior and leash law en…
A 30-year-old Helena woman has been accused of assaulting a child and meth possession.
- Updated
“It’s gotten to the point that we are in a crisis,” said Billings Clinic CEO Dr. Scott Ellner.
During a Thursday joint meeting of the state Board of Public Education and Board of Regents, a BPE member called curriculum from the 1619 Project “untrue history.”
The 75 Afghan refugees will be arriving in Montana during the coming months, starting as soon as early October.
The missing endangered person advisory for Lainie Woodyard has been canceled.
- Updated
“I was not expecting that this would be the thing that would nearly kill me,” Nathaniel Kaiser said.