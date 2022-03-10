2 Bedroom Home in East Helena - $625,900

Horse Property Deluxe! This hard-to-find property has all the amenities for the horse enthusiast and is close to town and schools! Set on a little over 10 acres, the Barndominium boasts a 45ftx60ft area on the ground level which includes a tack room, storage room and ample open space. The 1,500 square foot living area above holds 2 bedrooms, 1 bath and 1 non-conforming room, perfect for your home office. Additionally, this functional property features a large roping arena with automatic roping chute, 3 automatic waterers, block barn with warming room, and an excellent producing hay field. You can have all this and be within minutes of schools, downtown and local amenities! Don't wait!Contact Josh LaFromboise at 406.439.3873, or your real estate professional.