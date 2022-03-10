 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

2 Bedroom Home in East Helena - $625,900

  • Updated
2 Bedroom Home in East Helena - $625,900

Horse Property Deluxe! This hard-to-find property has all the amenities for the horse enthusiast and is close to town and schools! Set on a little over 10 acres, the Barndominium boasts a 45ftx60ft area on the ground level which includes a tack room, storage room and ample open space. The 1,500 square foot living area above holds 2 bedrooms, 1 bath and 1 non-conforming room, perfect for your home office. Additionally, this functional property features a large roping arena with automatic roping chute, 3 automatic waterers, block barn with warming room, and an excellent producing hay field. You can have all this and be within minutes of schools, downtown and local amenities! Don't wait!Contact Josh LaFromboise at 406.439.3873, or your real estate professional.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News