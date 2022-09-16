Brand new one level condo living with landscaping and A/C included, in the popular Red Fox Meadows subdivision in East Helena. 1152 sq. foot 2 bedroom and 1.5 bathroom with LVP flooring throughout and an attached garage. Estimated completion date is the 2nd week of October. Call Shawna Korth at 720-273-6390 or your real estate professional.
2 Bedroom Home in East Helena - $335,000
