Investors special! Affordable 14X60 single wide manufactured home for sale in East Helena, Montana. The 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom home sits on a rented corner lot in Pele Park. In such a crazy market this is one property you won't want to miss out on. Step inside the 1971 single wide by entering through the mud room where you can unload your stuff from the day. You will be greeted with an open living room and kitchen which would be a great place to cook dinner while you help your kids with their homework, entertain your friends & family, or just simply enjoy having an open space for such a good price. Past the living room & kitchen you'll enter the hallway where you'll have the option to enter the first bedroom to your right. Just after the first bedroom you will see the bathroom complete with
2 Bedroom Home in East Helena - $30,000
