2 Bedroom Home in East Helena - $285,000

Welcome home to this comfortable house on an amazing large corner lot. This property boasts of a well-maintained, fenced yard with underground sprinklers. The house has loads of potential and is located near the schools. You will find 2 bedrooms and bathroom on the main floor along with a living/dining room with lovely wood floors. Enjoy an additional living area with gas fireplace and sliding door to a great deck with ample space for entertaining. Downstairs is another kitchen, bar, nonconforming bedroom, half bath and separate shower, as well as an office/craft room. The stairs to the basement are equipped with a stairlift if needed. Storage galore with two separate areas to keep your toys and lawn equipment to include a substantial storage shed with a poured concrete foundation.

