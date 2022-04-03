 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in East Helena - $220,000

This cute 2 bedroom 1 bath cottage style home in East Helena has recently had some important updates and is ready for someone to come in and make it a home! New windows, a furnace and a newer roof make this home a potential investment! Come see what this affordable home has to offer and make your dream of home ownership come true! Call Heidi Hoffman at 406-431-5413 or your real estate professional.

