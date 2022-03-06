 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in East Helena - $200,000

Calling all investors! This charming 2 bed 1 bath single level home is just waiting for someone to come in and make it their own. With a spacious floor plan, a fenced back yard, and a convenient location, this home is perfect as an investment home or even a starter home. This is not a drive by! Call Brittney Buchanan at 406-209-3696 or your real estate professional.

