Calling all investors! This charming 2 bed 1 bath single level home is just waiting for someone to come in and make it their own. With a spacious floor plan, a fenced back yard, and a convenient location, this home is perfect as an investment home or even a starter home. This is not a drive by! Call Brittney Buchanan at 406-209-3696 or your real estate professional.
2 Bedroom Home in East Helena - $200,000
