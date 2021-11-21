 Skip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in East Helena - $174,900

Very Efficient and comfortable 2 bed/1 bath home in East Helena. Some updates. Fenced Yard. Close to Main Street Park, Shopping and Prickly Pear Creek. Great Investment property or for someone looking for something a bit more economical.Call Nels Wilkins at 406-431-6509, or your real estate professional for your private showing.

