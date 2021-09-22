 Skip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Deer Lodge - $170,000

A wonderful newly updated home with 2 bedrooms and a full bath with a tiled shower. Luxury vinyl plank floors throughout the house with a spacious kitchen. Located on a corner lot. Brand new water proofing on the siding. Come make this home yours! Call Tana Bignell at 406-949-3905 or your real estate professional.

