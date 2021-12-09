2 Bedroom Home in Clancy - $699,000

Bring the Horses! This beautiful home is located just a few miles out of Clancy. This well built and maintained log home was built in 1988 and sits on 5.61 +/- acres of irrigated land. The home has 2 beds, 2 baths, and is 1674 square feet. The home has many features such as log railings, custom cabinets, stained glass, an antique wood cook stove, a wood stove for heat, gas forced air furnace, huge pantry, central vacuum system, a queen-size built-in murphy bed, and much more. There is a wood shop that is completely set up with an air dust collection system, wood stove, tables, cabinets, and tools. The detached garage has a loft for storage and a vehicle service pit for oil changes and mechanics. The green house is irrigated and has 8 raised irrigated gardens.