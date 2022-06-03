 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Clancy - $599,999

Stunning views from this gorgeous mountain home! Modern rustic finishes throughout, including steel accents, butcher block counters, custom tile shower and a beautiful aged wood beam light fixture over the island. This home has it all and more! Air conditioning, underground sprinklers, and a backup generator. You'll love the 22x32 standalone shop for additional toy storage! The heavily treed 2.98 acre parcel is 20 minutes from the center of town but will feel like your own piece of paradise in the middle of nowhere. Call Molly Holahan at 406.431.8895, or your real estate professional.

