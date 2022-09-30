Brand new condos coming to Stoney Brook! This 55 and older community includes a private pond, community rec room, walking trails, and the Prickly Pear Creek runs right through it. Inside you will find 2 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, main floor living, loft area upstairs, and our premium package which includes an AC unit, upgraded countertops, cabinets, carpet, and much more! Pictures are of our model home, subject to change. Estimated completion date is January, 2023. Call Carson Woodland at 406-431-6133, Wayne Woodland at 406-431-8722, or your real estate professional.
2 Bedroom Home in Clancy - $559,900
