Brand new condos coming to Stoney Brook! This 55 and older community includes a private pond, community rec room, walking trails, and the Prickly Pear Creek runs right through it. Inside you will find 2 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, main floor living, and a loft area upstairs. Ask about our premium package which includes an AC unit, upgraded countertops, cabinets, carpet, and much more! Pictures are of our model home, subject to change. Estimated completion date is January, 2023. Call Carson Woodland at 406-431-6133, Wayne Woodland at 406-431-8722, or your real estate professional.
2 Bedroom Home in Clancy - $527,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
A Helena man was arrested after a girl was killed and a woman was injured in a shooting Sunday evening at a home in the 800 block of Orange Street, police said.
A 44-year-old Helena man is being charged with indecent exposure for the fourth time.
Former Helena High School and University of Montana football standout Andrew "Andy" James Petek is being charged with partner and family member assault and tampering with evidence.
The child who was fatally shot in a Helena home Sunday evening has been identified as the suspect's 8-year-old daughter Arianna Frankie Louise Valez.
The recommendation would be a monumental shift for many elk hunters in requiring them to choose either archery or rifles seasons.
Remembering the 'Black Devils': World War II First Special Service Force was stationed at Fort Harrison
The First Special Service Force was created at Fort Harrison during World War II, a blend of U.S. and Canadian special forces that later became known as the "Black Devils" and the Devil's Brigade."
"Gun owners that do not properly secure their firearms are just one split second away from one of these tragedies happening in their home," the sheriff said.
Monday's hearing was a marathon of arguments for and against four election laws passed by the 2021 Legislature.
So far this year, the local shelter has taken in about 200 animals more than it did during the same period last year.
The machine is a dumping and cleaning station for portable toilets.