A one of a kind community in the inviting town of Montana City, less than 10 minutes from Helena--where quintessential Montana community meets innovative building. Residents of Stoney Brook not only get to enjoy the amenities within their 55+ enclave, they get to enjoy the unique setting in where it sits. Hike out your front door on trails, fish the Prickly Pear Creek which flows through the development, relax by the private pond, and socialize in the clubhouse. Inside the condo you will find 2 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, main floor living, an open loft area upstairs, and high efficiency systems. Read more below to learn more!
2 Bedroom Home in Clancy - $509,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
A Helena resident claimed a $1 million jackpot last week in the 2022 Montana Millionaire game, the Montana Lottery announced.
“It was better that we hit it because he would have killed somebody else,” Marty Duffin said.
A 61-year-old Helena man is being charged with felony criminal possession of dangerous drugs.
A 57-year-old Helena man was flown to a Utah hospital after driving a pickup truck the wrong way on Interstate 15 and colliding with another vehicle Friday, authorities said.
Holes had been punched into the walls, cleaning supplies had been dumped out, fire extinguishers had been discharged, trash had been strung about, and paint and glue had been emptied all over the walls, ceilings and floors.
Update: Family of Bills' Damar Hamlin releases statement, expresses gratitude for outpouring of support
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field and was administered CPR before being driven away in an ambulance during Monday night's game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
The Monroe County family of Idaho slayings suspect Bryan Kohberger released a statement through his attorney Sunday saying they support him and are cooperating with law enforcement “in an attempt to seek the truth and promote his presumption of innocence.”
A 41-year-old Helena woman is being charged with felony criminal possession of dangerous drugs.
Some bills are part of Gov. Greg Gianforte’s “red-tape” initiative aimed at cutting unnecessary or outdated business regulations.
A 42-year-old man from East Helena is being charged with felony aggravated burglary, felony theft, and misdemeanor obstructing a peace officer.