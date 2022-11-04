 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Clancy - $489,900

Come buy this model home! Built in 2017 but never lived in. Inside you will find 2 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, main floor living, granite countertops, tall ceilings, and a loft area upstairs.This 55 and older community includes a private pond, community rec room, walking trails, and the Prickly Pear Creek runs right through it. Call Carson Woodland at 406-431-6133, Wayne Woodland at 406-431-8722, or your real estate professional.

