A one of a kind community in the inviting town of Montana City, less than 10 minutes from Helena--where quintessential Montana community meets innovative building. Residents of Stoney Brook not only get to enjoy the amenities within their 55+ enclave, they get to enjoy the unique setting in where it sits. Hike out your front door on trails, fish the Prickly Pear Creek which flows through the development, relax by the private pond, and socialize in the clubhouse. Inside the condo you will find 2 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, main floor living, an open loft area upstairs, and high efficiency systems. Read more below to learn more! Surface Water: Prickly Pear Creek
2 Bedroom Home in Clancy - $489,900
