Come buy this model home! Built in 2017 but never lived in. Inside you will find 2 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, main floor living, granite countertops, tall ceilings, and a loft area upstairs. A one of a kind community in the inviting town of Montana City, less than 10 minutes from Helena--where quintessential Montana community meets innovative building. Residents of Stoney Brook not only get to enjoy the amenities within their 55+ enclave, they get to enjoy the unique setting in where it sits. Hike out your front door on trails, fish the Prickly Pear Creek which flows through the development, relax by the private pond, and socialize in the clubhouse. Call Carson Woodland at 406-431-6133, Wayne Woodland at 406-431-8722, or your real estate professional.