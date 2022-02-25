Step into this striking 2 bed 2.5 bath condo with main floor living! Walk in and notice the granite countertops, island in the kitchen, tall ceilings, and many more features. This 55 or older community includes a private pond and community rec room. Use the walking trails to get outside and listen to the Prickly Pear Creek running through the subdivision. Don't miss this opportunity to enjoy peaceful living. Call Carson Woodland at 406-431-6133, or your real estate professional.
2 Bedroom Home in Clancy - $431,300
