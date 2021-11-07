 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

2 Bedroom Home in Clancy - $349,900

2 Bedroom Home in Clancy - $349,900

Great opportunity to own this wonderful condo in a 55 or older community! 2 Bedrooms, plus den, 2.5 bath and 2 car attached garage. Community Rec room & pond situated on stunning grounds. 22-D Stoney Brook is ready for you! Call your agent today for further details.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News