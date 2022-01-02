Desirable 55 and older community. Enjoy your living experience surrounded by mountains and trees. Wildlife enjoy this area too. Close to medical services, employment and shopping is not too far off either! A club house to host family gatherings or seasonal parties, neighbors and card parties.
2 Bedroom Home in Clancy - $338,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
A businessman embroiled in a longtime legal dispute with the state has filed a complaint against the Montana Department of Revenue, asking a U…
Karmadillos Southwestern Cafe in East Helena is closing its doors for the foreseeable future on the final day of 2021.
A 51-year-old man from Emigrant, Montana was arrested in Helena on suspicion of raping a girl younger than 16 years old.
Troy Downing is pushing for reforms to Montana’s sale of state land cabin sites, speaking out and voting out against those sales during the last year of Land Board meetings.
Some dispensaries in the state had lines of people packed inside to avoid cold temperatures, while others saw a small but steady stream of foot traffic.
The White House announced that President Joe Biden had named Williams to USDA Montana state director for rural development.
Law enforcement agencies around Montana say following a generation of medical marijuana, they’re prepared for cannabis-centered interactions with the public.
In framing the state's cannabis regulations in the 2021 legislative session, lawmakers set up a system in Montana similar "dry counties" in relation to alcohol.
Just outside Helena sits an unassuming complex of commercial buildings. Inside them is the headquarters of one of Montana’s largest cannabis provider, Bloom.