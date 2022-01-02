 Skip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Clancy - $338,000

Desirable 55 and older community. Enjoy your living experience surrounded by mountains and trees. Wildlife enjoy this area too. Close to medical services, employment and shopping is not too far off either! A club house to host family gatherings or seasonal parties, neighbors and card parties.

