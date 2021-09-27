Missouri River Front Property! 2 bed 2 bath,1120sq' w/ a detached 2 bay Garage. This house has had a 100% Remodel in 2020 w/ a new layout designed around energy efficiency & comfortable living. The building envelope has R-21 closed cell foam in the exterior walls, R-49 cellulose in the attic, & R-23 comfort batt rock wool in all interior and foundation walls. With new energy rated windows & a combination potable & radiant tank-less water heater this building has the proper venting, air/moisture barrier, & sound control to provide a quiet draft-less living space. Having a strong frame w/ new glued & screwed sub-floor there are zero cracks in the smooth wall finish & zero squeaks in the hickory floor. Easily accessed 1st class living and fishing year round!
2 Bedroom Home in Cascade - $650,000
