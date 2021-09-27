Turn your Montana dream into a reality where you can reside, recreate & relax! There is so much to love & appreciate about this nearly completed log home. It just needs a new owner who can finish it out. Proudly sitting on 15 acres, the property borders a conservation easement on 3 sides & is just minutes from trail riding, hiking, biking & skiing. You'll love living so close to the historical mining town of Marysville, home to the famous Marysville Steak house & Great Divide Ski Hill. The county road is paved & maintained year round making it an easy drive into Helena. This property is set up for animals complete with loafing sheds, a round pen & beautiful barn with living quarters. Call Colette Holstine 406.459.9960 for your real estate professional for details.
2 Bedroom Home in Canyon Creek - $1,100,000
