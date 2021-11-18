10 Bedroom Home in East Helena - $795,000

Home on 10.08 acres ready for a growing family. This two-story home rests in a peaceful area in the East Helena valley. Enjoy views of the valley, mountains, horses grazing in nearby pastures, and deer in the neighborhood. This well-maintained 4,338 sq. ft. home, with separate entrances for each level, features 10 bedrooms or office areas, 6 bathrooms, 2 cozy living rooms with fireplaces, a recently-remodeled kitchen and dining room upstairs, a newly-installed kitchenette downstairs, a sunroom, office, large storage room, and a mechanical/utility room. Acreage allows for horse corrals, a barn, pasture or 4-H projects. Excess land could be further subdivided Professionally-installed curbing and a loading pad in place as you pull into the driveway. Store your toys in the detached garage