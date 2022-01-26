Welcome to this unique well maintained home that sits on 10 acres and provides endless possibilities for both commercial and residential uses. This property would be a great investment and could even be subdivided. Step inside to a thoughtful living space that showers natural light and has endless amenities that include 10 bedrooms, 6 bathrooms, and a kitchenette in the walkout basement. You will love the views from the sunroom and patio. The outside provides so much including an oversized detached 2 stall garage and parking space for all your toys. You can bring the horses and build a barn or shop or turn this into housing for traveling nurses, doctors, and retreats. Great location! Come enjoy all your hobbies with a close driving distance to lakes and recreational activities.
10 Bedroom Home in East Helena - $735,000
