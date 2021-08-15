 Skip to main content
10 Bedroom Home in East Helena - $650,000

Unique home great location off Spokane Creek Road. This home has two levels and is set up for assisted living. Could be an investment property, or move Mom & Dad downstairs and Live in upstairs . Or remodel to accommodate your family. This home is move in ready and can be sold fuly furnished. Detached garage and lots of room to roam, Horses and dogs welcome. Room to park the motorhome and boat. Call Cody Bahny at 406-461-2824 or Greg Bahny at 406-439-6325 or your real estate professional.

