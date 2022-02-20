 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
1 Bedroom Home in Marysville - $320,000

Ready to escape the hustle and bustle? Check out this ten plus lot parcel of beautiful acreage with a small creek running through it in historic Marysville, Montana. Surrounded by thousands of acres of recreation opportunities and National Forest. Five minutes from Great Divide ski hill, with beautiful views of the hill. ATV and cross country skiing right out your front door! One bedroom trailer with well, septic, small guest cottage, and horse shelter included. Call Seth at 406-422-6852, or your real estate professional.

