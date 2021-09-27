1 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $775,000

The Blackfoot River is one of the finest rivers in Montana, with beautiful scenery, classic trout water habitat making fly fishing or recreational an amazing experience. Own this experience just west of Lincoln. 21 acres with a log cabin, on Blackfoot River that borders BLM and USFS. Approximately a half mile of river meanders through the river bottom and its diverse forest of cottonwood, aspen, spruce and ponderosa pine trees. Scattered throughout the trees, electricity and water wells have been installed. The 2 story log cabin has 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom and a walkout basement. A wrap around deck is perfect for enjoying the views. Property has easy access to highway 200 and just 5 minutes to Lincoln. Call Becky Garland at 406-431-0325, or your real estate professional.