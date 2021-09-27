The Blackfoot River is one of the finest rivers in Montana, with beautiful scenery, classic trout water habitat making fly fishing or recreational an amazing experience. Own this experience just west of Lincoln. 21 acres with a log cabin, on Blackfoot River that borders BLM and USFS. Approximately a half mile of river meanders through the river bottom and its diverse forest of cottonwood, aspen, spruce and ponderosa pine trees. Scattered throughout the trees, electricity and water wells have been installed. The 2 story log cabin has 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom and a walkout basement. A wrap around deck is perfect for enjoying the views. Property has easy access to highway 200 and just 5 minutes to Lincoln. Call Becky Garland at 406-431-0325, or your real estate professional.
1 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $775,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
A pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle in Helena Tuesday evening, authorities reported.
- Updated
What was once thought to be a future commodity is now a pariah for area farmers who gave it a shot.
The pedestrian who was struck and killed by a vehicle in Helena on Tuesday was a doctor from New Jersey.
Helena's inaugural Septemberfest Soap Box Derby was cut short after a spectator who was hit by one of the homemade vehicles was taken away in …
A 38-year-old Boulder woman who runs a Helena pawn shop has admitted to lying about gun sales and failing to keep proper records.
The lawsuit stakes its footing on the Montana Constitution's right-to-know provision.
Lewis and Clark County reached the grim milestone of 100 COVID-19 deaths Tuesday, according to Lewis and Clark Public Health.
I have been a golfer at the Bill Roberts Municipal Course for 20 years. The present operation of the restaurant is not meeting the needs of th…
A 25-year-old East Helena man died in the custody of the Lewis and Clark County Detention Center in Helena Saturday, according to authorities.