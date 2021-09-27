 Skip to main content
1 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $170,000

✔Out this custom built cabin in Lincoln MT. Buyer has the opportunity to finish with their own dreams and desires. Set up for an off or on grid lifestyle. Offers a full main level bathroom with a Incinolet electric incinerating toilet (no septic), propane heat, electric/propane refrigerator. Potential for full time or just your weekend get a way. Hunting /Fishing paradise, this cabin adjoins BLM, Deer / Elk / Lion Hunt District, 281 & enjoy fishing in the Blackfoot River. $189,888 Cash Sale. Call Brenda Stark, 406-465-5712, or your real estate professional

