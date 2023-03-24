Beautifully finished tiny home. Built on a heavy duty trailer which is specifically designed for building tiny houses, this little gem is completely wired, plumbed and beautifully finished. Numerous windows provide abundant natural light. High ceilings, light fixtures and ceiling fan offer refined finishes. Cabinetry is custom made and provides many innovative areas for storage. It is insulated to withstand Montana winters. The house includes a Rinnai tankless water heater, toe kick electric heater in the bath, propane heater and high end range. It has a 50 amp RV connection and a ventilation system for proper air flow. It is compatible with either standard or composting toilet and is currently set up with a standard commode. Two lofts provide sleeping area and great storage space. This cozy little cabin on wheels is ready to be moved and set up! This listing does not include land.