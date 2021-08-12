1 Bedroom Home in Helena - $629,000

It's Summer in Montana! What better way to enjoy the Beautiful views of Canyon Ferry from this extraordinary cabin. This one bedroom, one bathroom cabin is perfect for a weekend getaway, or an all year residence, or a new build down the road. Beautiful sunrises and even more spectacular sunsets. This property is with beautiful mature trees, some zero-scaping along the circular drive, and you'll enjoy the .6 acre lot. Enjoy a glass of your favorite beverage while watching the perfect Montana sunset. Listed by Ryan Stavnes