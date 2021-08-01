Unique 40+ acre horse property in Helena's North valley/hills. 10 minutes from downtown. Listen to the coyotes howl at this quiet, private, end of road property. Deer, turkeys, and rabbits in the front yard, over 30 different species of birds. Live in the existing tiny house or build on one of several ideal sites. Property features six horse stalls and corrals with automatic heated waterers, fenced turnout areas, arena, tack room. Multiple 6 ft freezeless water hydrants. Well on property produces a solid 10 gallons per minute. Ground phone line available, good cell and satellite reception. Owner is general contractor and can oversee construction of a new house or completion of existing addition. Owner willing to stay on as caretaker of property while new owners build.
1 Bedroom Home in Helena - $590,000
