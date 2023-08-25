Build your country dream home on this fenced 5 acre North Valley parcel. Cute little red barn has an efficiency apartment and even comes with a tractor to get you started! Views of Scratch Gravel and gorgeous sunrises and sunsets make you feel like you are in the country but you are only minutes from town and I15. Paddock around the barn is fenced with professional pole fencing and wide, easy to use gates. Contact Angie Enger at 406-438-3522, or your real estate professional. no record of well log at gwic
1 Bedroom Home in Helena - $318,000
