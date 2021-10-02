This charming south central house on great lot is close to the trail system and ready for your upgrades and finishes. There is $10,000 credit offered at this price for the replacement of the roof and other items. Call your real estate agent today for a showing. This opportunity won't last long!
1 Bedroom Home in Helena - $274,900
