 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
1 Bedroom Home in Helena - $274,900

1 Bedroom Home in Helena - $274,900

1 Bedroom Home in Helena - $274,900

This charming south central house on great lot is close to the trail system and ready for your upgrades and finishes. There is $10,000 credit offered at this price for the replacement of the roof and other items. Call your real estate agent today for a showing. This opportunity won't last long!

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News