1 Bedroom Home in Helena - $270,000

This is your chance to own this cute 1 bedroom 1 bath A-Frame with a large loft area. South-Central location is close to downtown and trails. It has character, location, and all amenities that you need in one package. Newly painted, and updates in the kitchen, including a new dishwasher, range, hood, and garbage disposal. Detached single garage out back, with off street parking. Being sold as-is. Call Dianna Tande 406-410-1018 or your real estate professional to schedule a showing. We reserve the right to accept any offer at any time.

