1 Bedroom Home in Helena - $269,000

This darling bungalow is a perfect example of why people love Helena's coveted South Central neighborhood so much-- close proximity to our vibrant downtown and amazing south hills trail system! This 1 bed/1 bath home packs a punch with its colorful walls, perfect for displaying artwork. The many windows bring in tons of natural light and afford you views of both Mt Ascension and Mt Helena. There is timeless black and white flooring in both the kitchen and bath, a gas range, dishwasher, and spacious laundry/mud room. The large fenced yard offers ample outdoor space for playing or relaxation, a storage shed, and great southern exposure for the avid gardener. This is a real gem- be sure to schedule your showing today!

