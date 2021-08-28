1 Bedroom Home in Helena - $250,000

Imagine living in historic downtown Helena and all that it offers: the walking mall with its meandering stream, shops, restaurants, breweries, library, museums, parks, trailheads. THIS IS IT! No expense was spared in the re-construction of this condo. Built in the style of a small house, it is big on amenities, including hardwood floors, custom cabinetry, granite countertops, travertine marble floor in bath, and warm wood accents throughout. Convection oven with microwave drawer combo, 10-foot ceilings, dedicated parking space, outdoor deck for dining and relaxing, and 230 square feet of secure storage space for all your gear. The home comes equipped with air conditioning and an energy efficient Rinnai gas heater.