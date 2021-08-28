1 Bedroom Home in Helena - $205,000

Character, charm, location and all the amenities you need all in one beautiful little package. One bedroom with a large one bath, including walk in tile shower, has the benefit of low maintenance while still giving you breathing room and a yard. The kitchen is complete with dishwasher and there is even a washer and dryer. The deck off the back makes for a great place to entertain or unwind while enjoying the mountain views. Close to downtown and the south hills trial system. An off street parking spot rounds out this complete little property.