1 Bedroom Home in Helena - $150,000

An original, 1925 rustic log cabin surrounded by public land is a rare property and a piece of preserved history. Turning off Lincoln Rd W, only a couple hundred yard away you will find the log cabin nestled in the center of the 1-acre parcel. Completely private, this property is the definition of a convenient mountain getaway (Helena 32 miles & Lincoln 23 miles). The utilities include electricity, a wood stove as the primary heating source, water that is pumped from a spring fed cistern, sewer, and a land-line phone. Electric heaters are used as the backup heating source to the wood-burning stove. It has a metal roof (new in 2017) and the rooms include a loft area as a bedroom, a living room, kitchen-dining room, bathroom, and a porch.