 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
1 Bedroom Home in Helena - $125,000

1 Bedroom Home in Helena - $125,000

1 Bedroom Home in Helena - $125,000

In need of some TLC but in a great location!! Newer roof and some updates to the bathroom. One bedroom, one bathroom currently but space in the basement to finish out. Get in right away, this one won't last long at this price.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News