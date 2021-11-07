 Skip to main content
1 Bedroom Home in Elliston - $225,000

Hunting Cabin ... Summer Recreational Spot. Look no further. This parcel has a beautiful log cabin that boarders the Forest Service. Wildlife is bountiful. In the winter months there is a groomed snow mobile trail close by. This place is ready for your recreational needs. *Snow mobile access only in the winterCall Cortney & Dan at 406-439-7557, or your real estate professional.

