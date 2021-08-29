Fully updated interior cottage home with one bedroom, and one bathroom. Property has process started to be fully subdivided into three different lots. Property with home on it is just over a fourth of an acre; and an extra lot that can be purchased separate or all together. Lot 2 and 3 are together and Lot 1 can be separated off. This lot has city water and sewer available Buyers and buyers' agent to verify. Lots 4 & 5 on plat are not for sale. Well for irrigation purposes for the main property. In home you will find new flooring, paint, and some newer windows, new sink. Mature trees, landscaped, horse shoe pit and fully fenced yard. Front porch is fully insulated. Call for your showing today.
1 Bedroom Home in East Helena - $275,000
