1 Bedroom Home in Deer Lodge - $115,000

This little house has all the charm one could ask for. When you enter the front door, you will immediately be drawn to the wood burning fireplace. The master bedroom will be to your right. This room is huge for the era of the house. There is a non-conforming bedroom that would make the perfect office or craft room!The darling kitchen has been updated and has a sunny southern exposure window. The laundry is on the main floor with plenty of space for a workout area.As you go to the basement level, you will notice the immense amount of sturdy shelving. There is plenty of room for hobbies or a workshop!The garage sports a screened breezeway that faces the gorgeous back yard. The perfect place to enjoy a summer evening.