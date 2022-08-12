 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
1 Bedroom Home in Clancy - $399,900

The opportunity to build the Montana home of your dreams! Live in the darling 1 bed, 1 bath guest house over the 32' x 24' garage/shop during construction. Then have it for your company. The hard part has already been done with the well and septic in and level building site. Non-stop views surround this 5 acre, mountain top property located just minutes from the City of Helena. Guest house has 4'' spray foam insulation, a free-standing gas stove, laundry, and large deck to soak in the views. Store all your tools and toys in the 20' x 20' storage shed with loft. Call Tina Petersen at 406-439-0974, or your real estate professional.

