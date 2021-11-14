1 Bedroom Home in Canyon Creek - $650,000

Dog Creek Haven! Two separate parcels make up 35 total acres with Dog creek running through the property and a spring fills the pond that runs past the cabin. The cabin has a loft with 4 bunks, kitchen, full bath, and an open living area with a wood stove. Propane and solar are used to power the cabin for your convenience and quiet enjoyment. Sit out on the covered wrap around deck, listen to the stream as it flows by, hear the elk bugling in the background, ride your atv, or hunt out your back door on the thousands of acres of Helena National Forest. In the winter, you may have to snow mobile in, but the peace and solitude will be worth it. For showings: Call Tara at 406-437-8224, or your real estate professional.