1 Bedroom Home in Canyon Creek - $550,000

Hand built log cabin on nearly 19 acres, with two creeks, bordering forest service. This single owner off-grid property has a 300 gallon propane tank, two wood burning stoves, and electricity supplied from an 80 watt hydro generator and two 290 watt solar panels. There is 1 bedroom, a loft, and fully enclosed propane heated guest lodge/porch, allowing 8-10 people to sleep comfortably. Whether you hunt, hike, bike, or just want a quiet place to get away, this property has been meticulously planned and integrated into the surrounding forest offering tranquility and abundant wildlife all less than an hour from Helena. This is the type of property that has to be EXPERIENCED not seen. Call Seth O'Connell at 406-422-6852, or your real estate professional.