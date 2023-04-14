041523-ir-nws-trial Apr 14, 2023 37 min ago 0 1 of 4 Helena student Elisha Terry questions a witness during a mock trial in the Lewis and Clark County Courthouse on Friday. THOM BRIDGE, Independent Record High school students from Helena and Bozeman argue a case before Judge Kathy Seeley on Friday in the Lewis and Clark County Courthouse. THOM BRIDGE, Independent Record Bozeman students Tovah Merkovsky and Izetta Merriman review their notes during a mock trial in the Lewis and Clark County Courthouse on Friday. THOM BRIDGE, Independent Record Bozeman student Mark Curry raises an objection during a mock trial at the Lewis and Clark County Courthouse on Friday. THOM BRIDGE, Independent Record Related to this story Most Popular Helena man pleads guilty to 9 charges from 2 separate cases A Helena man has pleaded guilty to seven felonies and two misdemeanors against him from two separate cases. Updated: Helena City Commission OKs Westside Woods subdivision The 172-unit subdivision was unanimously approved Paris Hilton readies to lobby for 'troubled teen' bill; Montana Senate GOP is game Paris Hilton may end up being the unlikeliest lobbyist of the 2023 Legislature. 'Medicaid unwinding' begins in Montana, sowing uncertainty for many (IR print copy) Medicaid recipients will have 30 days to send their renewal packet in. Helena officials set to consider proposed westside subdivision A long contested, 172-unit subdivision proposed for Helena's west side heads back to the Helena City Commission for final approval Monday.