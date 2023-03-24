Broadwater Elementary School kindergarten students perform during an assembly celebrating the school's 130th birthday on Friday.
THOM BRIDGE, Independent Record
Broadwater Elementary School fifth grade students perform during an assembly celebrating the school's 130th birthday on Friday.
THOM BRIDGE, Independent Record
Broadwater Elementary School was first opened in 1893. It was originally built to provide more space since nearby Hawthorne Elementary was unable to house the increasing number of students in the area. Land for the school was purchased from the estate of Colonel Charles A. Broadwater, a local businessman who had recently passed away.
Courtesy of the Montana Historical Society
Broadwater Elementary School in 1948
Courtesy of the Montana Historical Society
Group portrait of a large group of elementary school children circa 1936 dressed in uniforms and holding musical instruments composing the Broadwater School Rhythm Band, Helena, Montana. They appear to be posed in front of the school building.
